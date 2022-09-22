Roundtable on air pollution held at Gazipur

Roundtable on air pollution held at Gazipur

A round table on 'Harmful Effects of Air Pollution and Our Role' was held at the conference hall of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in Gazipur on Wednesday.

World Vision Bangladesh and The Daily Samakal jointly organised the round table session, said a press release.

Gazipur City Corporation panel mayor Asadur Rahman Kiran, Gazipur deputy commissioner Anisur Rahman, National Heart Institute professor Abdullah Shahriar, DUET director Mohammad Asaduzzaman Chowdhury, Samakal advisory editor Abu Sayeed Khan and dignitaries were present in the session.

Manju Maria Palma, deputy director of World Vision read the main content of the meeting.

Bangladesh has been detected as 4th most air polluted country in the world according to the latest survey and the air pollution rate in Gazipur is extremely high.

World Vision, Bangladesh is actively working on reducing air pollution and ensuring a quality environment by building awareness along with other initiatives.

