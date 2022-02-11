Rotary media award for development journalism

Rotary International Bangladesh announced its Rotary Media Award 2022 for development journalism, at a National Press Club press conference on Friday.

Two journalists from two categories, Broadcast and Print (including online), will be awarded Tk1 lakh each, an honorary memento, and a certificate.

At the press meet arranged by the Rotary Club of Uttara, Barrister Montasir Billah Farooqi, district governor of Rotary International Bangladesh, spoke on the various aspects of the media award.

He said the Rotary Club was announcing for the first time, a media award in the country for development journalism. Journalists from Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh region can apply for the award.

Journalists can submit write-ups on mother and child safety, safe water, sanitation, education, development of the rural economy, and the environment. A report or series of reports published in broadcast or print media from 1 July 2021 to 5 March 2022, will be eligible to compete for the twin awards, Montasir said.

At the press conference, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, advisor to the award evaluation committee, said journalists work for the people and the nation by highlighting various issues of society. He thanked Rotary International Bangladesh for awarding journalists for the first time for their work as such.

Zulhas Alam, president of Rotary Club of Uttara, said, "We will also work for the welfare of journalists in the future."

Rotary International Bangladesh's former President, SAM Sakhawat Hossian, and former President of Rotary's Dhaka unit, Md Hamid, were present at the event, among others.