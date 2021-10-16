Romania to recruit 40,000 foreign workers; Bangladesh to seize opportunity

Romania, a country in southeastern Europe, has decided to recruit around 40,000 workers from abroad, paving the way for Bangladesh to send more workers to that country.

"This is a new area. We've already sent around 1,000 workers. We can send more. They've (Romania) decided to recruit around 40,000 workers from abroad," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while talking about his recent visit to Romania.

He said the Romanian government prefers government-to-government recruitment as they feel more comfortable to recruit people in a better regulated way.

"There's no space for illegal entry there," said the Foreign Minister, adding that some 860 Bangladeshis entered Germany from Romania illegally.

These 860 people will be sent back to Bangladesh from Germany through International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Foreign Minister said Romania needs construction workers, electricians, household helpers, workers in manufacturing units apart from doctors and nurses.

"They'll (Romania) identify in which areas they need workers from Bangladesh and in which area we can provide," Dr Momen said, adding that they will have to follow it up to reach an understanding.

The Foreign Minister said around 300 Bangladeshi workers are waiting for the Romanian visas and it was raised with his Romanian counterpart.

Dr Momen said his Romanian counterpart assured him of sending a team from the New Delhi mission to provide emergency services and issue visa quickly.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh first opened its Mission in Romania in 1975 but it was shut in 1995 while Romania closed its Mission in 2000.

"We've reopened the Mission recently," he said, adding that Romania will also consider reopening its Mission in Dhaka once the trade and investment ties expand further between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Momen invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh along with a business delegation. The Romanian Foreign Minister happily accepted the invitation.

"It's a very successful trip. I'm very pleased and in many ways it was a historic visit, too," said the Foreign Minister.

This was his first official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian Foreign Minister. This was also the first-ever visit at the level of Foreign Minister since Bangladesh's independence.

During his meeting with the Romanian Foreign Minister, Dr Momen urged the Romanian investors and companies to enter into joint ventures or 100 percent owned business ones in the 100 special economic zones, which are currently being set up in Bangladesh as well as in High-Tech Parks.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen also sought support from Romania in questions of GSP facilities in the European market.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on "Foreign Office Consultation" between the two Foreign Ministries has been signed by the two Foreign Ministers.

Dr Momen visited the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest (UPB), the largest Technical University not only in Romania but also in the whole East European region.

During his meeting with the Rector, they discussed various aspects of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries.

In presence of Dr Momen, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Bangladesh Embassy in Romania and the University of Polythcnica of Bucharest related to "Promotion of the UPB Excellence Scholarship Programme" has been signed by the Rector of the University and the Ambassador of Bangladesh.

This MoU will create opportunities for Bangladeshi students to pursue their higher study in technical fields in UPB with the university scholarship.

The Rector of the University announced four scholarships for Bangladeshi students which will be increased in the coming years.