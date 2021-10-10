Rohingyas rejoice at UN engagement in Bhasan Char

Rohingyas brought out a joyous procession in Bhasan Char on Sunday welcoming the UN. Photo: Prothom Alo

The Rohingya people in Bhasan Char brought out a joyous procession as their long wait for a much-sought UN engagement, to support the refugees there,

has finally ended.

Bangladesh and the UN signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) over the humanitarian assistance from Bhasan Char on Saturday, 9 October.

During the procession on Sunday, 10 October, Rohingyas were seen holding placards welcoming various UN agencies.

About a thousand Rohingyas were present at the procession as they seemed very happy with the development of the UN engagement, Prothom Alo reported citing government officials at Bhasan Char.

The signing of the MoU demonstrates UN's support to the government's massive investment there to ensure better living for the Rohingyas.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were numerous challenges associated with the temporary hosting of the persecuted Rohingyas. These challenges compelled the Bangladesh government to plan the relocation of 1lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.

Nearly 20,000 Rohingyas have been relocated to Bhasan Char since December last year in several groups.