Rohingya terrorists hack APBn official at Cox’s Bazar camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 08:40 pm

Rohingya terrorists have hacked and injured a member of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place at block D-5 of Balukhali Camp-7 at 5pm on Saturday (17 September).

Injured APBn 14 member Shahidul Islam was sent to Dhaka, said Ripon Barua, the police official on duty at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

"The wounded APBn member was brought to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in the evening. As his condition worsened, he was sent to Dhaka shortly before 8 pm," he told TBS.

Captain of 14 APBn Syed Harunur Rashid said Constable Shahidul was coming to Camp 7. On his way, he wanted to know the identity of a Rohingya. 

"As soon as he asked for his identity, the Rohingya miscreants attacked him. Later he was rescued and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. One person involved in the incident has been arrested and the operation is on to nab the others," he added.

