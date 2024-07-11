Rohingya repatriation is the only solution: Dhaka-Beijing agree

China has pledged to continue to provide support to the "best of its abilities, including providing a platform for dialogue" to help achieve early repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar.

The two sides shared the view that early repatriation is the only way to resolve the issue concerning the displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, according to a joint statement issued after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 8-10 July official visit to Beijing.

The two sides called on all parties in Myanmar to bridge their differences through dialogue and consultation and underscored the cessation of hostilities in Rakhine State as soon as possible.

The Bangladesh side expressed its appreciation to China and requested China to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for the peaceful settlement of the issue concerning the displaced people from Rakhine State.

The Chinese side commended efforts made over the years by Bangladesh to provide humanitarian assistance for the displaced people, and expressed support for Bangladesh and Myanmar to find a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations and following the arrangements on repatriation existing between the countries.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and not a single Rohingya was repatriated, since the iflux in 217.

At the invitation of Li Qiang, premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to China from 8 to 10 July.

During the visit, PM Hasina had a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, held talks with Premier Li Qiang, and met with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the two sides had in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, and reached extensive consensus.

The two sides shared the view that climate change is a global challenge, said the joint statement.

It is imperative for all countries to work together within the framework of multilateralism and in accordance with the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, to advance the full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, they said.

During the visit, the two sides signed cooperation documents on trade and investment, digital economy, financial regulation, education cooperation, medical care and public health, infrastructure cooperation, green and low carbon development, agricultural cooperation, hydrological forecasting, and cooperation in radio and television.

PM Hasina expressed her sincere appreciation to the government and people of China for the friendship and warm hospitality extended to her and the Bangladesh delegation, and invited Chinese leaders to visit Bangladesh.

The Chinese leaders thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the invitation, and the two sides will maintain communication via diplomatic channels.