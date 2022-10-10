Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka seeks more effective role from London

Bangladesh has urged the United Kingdom (UK) to play a "stronger and more effective role" to make the efforts towards repatriation of the Rohingyas a success.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request during a telephone conversation with newly appointed British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly on Monday afternoon.



The British Secretary of State (Foreign Minister) gave assurances to stand by Bangladesh in various forums on the Rohingya issue.



Momen thanked his British counterpart for always standing by Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue.



James was appointed on 6 September 2022. He was previously Secretary of State for Education from July 2022 to September 2022.



James expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for attending Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.



During the phone conversation, they discussed the contribution of Bangladeshis living in the UK in their development, Bangladesh-UK bilateral, trade, investment relations and cooperation in multilateral fields.



The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the resulting food and energy crisis were discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In this context, Momen pointed out that common people, especially the people of developing countries, are suffering more due to the conflict.



Momen emphasized on taking initiatives to resolve the crisis through peaceful means of discussion.



James also appreciated the role of Bangladesh on the climate issue.



The two foreign ministers expressed their satisfaction with the overall bilateral relations and expressed hope for further strengthening it.

