Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya while ICC chief prosecutor visits camp

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death today in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar where a delegation, led by International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, was collecting information on the violence the Rohingyas faced in Myanmar.

"Ebadullah, a sub-leader or sub-majhi, was killed in block A/9 of camp no 1-West, Kutupalong, Ukhia, around 10:30am on Thursday (6 July). The miscreants stabbed Ebadullah and fled," Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard.

He added that the process of recovering the body and sending it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem is ongoing.

The 10-member ICC delegation reached the A/1 block of the same camp at 9:45am and started their discussions with Rohingya refugees who were victims of violence in Myanmar.