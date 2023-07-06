Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya while ICC chief prosecutor visits camp

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 01:02 pm

Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya while ICC chief prosecutor visits camp

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death today in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar where a delegation, led by International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, was collecting information on the violence the Rohingyas faced in Myanmar.

"Ebadullah, a sub-leader or sub-majhi, was killed in block A/9 of camp no 1-West, Kutupalong, Ukhia, around 10:30am on Thursday (6 July). The miscreants stabbed Ebadullah and fled," Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC)  Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard. 

He added that the process of recovering the body and sending it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem is ongoing.

The 10-member ICC delegation reached the A/1 block of the same camp at 9:45am and started their discussions with Rohingya refugees who were victims of violence in Myanmar.

