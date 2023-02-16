Rohingya held with 1 lakh yaba tablets from Ukhiya border

Photo: Courtesy

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday (16 February) arrested a Rohingya drug dealer along with 1 lakh yaba tablets from Ukhiya border of Cox's Bazar.

BGB Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) detained Sharif Hossain, 21, conducting a raid at Tulatuli Joliler Goda, approximately 4.5km from the zero line, on information that some drug dealers would bring a large quantity of yaba tablets from Myanmar.

The drive is a part of the government's 'zero tolerance' policy against narcotics.

Sharif Hossain was handed over to Ukhiya Police Station along with the confiscated yaba tablets.