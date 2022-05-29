Road crash kills 10 in Barishal 

Bangladesh

TBS report 
29 May, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 09:43 am

At least ten people have been killed after a passenger bus hit a tree at Bamrail of Uzirpur in Barishal on the Dhaka-Barishal highway. 

A bus of Jamuna Paribahan met with the accident on Sunday (29 May) morning on its way from Dhaka. It was travelling to Bhandaria of Pirojpur. 

The bus hit a roadside tree losing control when it reached Bamrail around 5.30am. Eight of the passengers died on spot. 

Twenty other severely injured passengers were sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for treatment, said Ali Arshad, the officer in charge of Uzirpur Police Station. 

Barishal Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipto Sarkar said two critically injured passengers died shortly after. 

Two units from Fire Service and Civil Defense participated in the rescue operation. 

They had to cut the bus down to recover the bodies and rescue others as it nearly went through the tree at high speed. 

None of the bodies was identified as of filing this report.  

