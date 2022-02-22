Road accident kills motorcyclist in Uttara 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 08:23 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road accident at Kasaibari Bazar in the capital's Uttara East police station area. 

The deceased was Siddikur Rahman, 35, allegedly killed after being hit by a police vehicle Tuesday (22 February) morning.

"A youth died here but I could not confirm whether he was killed by a police vehicle," said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia. 

Siddiqur Rahman's wife Mahmuda Parveen told media her husband worked in Bashundhara Group. 

"While going to the office on a motorcycle in the morning, he was hit by a police vehicle in Kasaibari area and was seriously injured," she said. 

People in the area rescued him and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital, from there he was taken to DMCH where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. 

Uttara East police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Kamal Hossain said the cause of death was not yet known. 

"I am going to collect information on the matter. Details will be informed later," he told The Business Standard. 

