RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur

Readymade Garment (RMG) workers set fire to four buses and vandalised several others following a rumour over the death of one of their fellows on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said a speeding bus of "Anabil Paribahan" hit an elderly woman and her grandson while they were crossing the highway in Chhaydhan area around 6:45pm, leaving them injured.

A rumour was spread in the area that an RMG worker died after being hit by the bus.

Enraged by the news, the workers set fire to four buses and vandalised several others resulting in long gridlocks on both sides of the highway.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director at Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence department, said on information two firefighting units rushed to the spot and tamed the flame.

Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (Traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said the injured were admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment there.