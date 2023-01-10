RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur

UNB
10 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Readymade Garment (RMG) workers set fire to four buses and vandalised several others following a rumour over the death of one of their fellows on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said a speeding bus of "Anabil Paribahan" hit an elderly woman and her grandson while they were crossing the highway in Chhaydhan area around 6:45pm, leaving them injured.

A rumour was spread in the area that an RMG worker died after being hit by the bus.

Enraged by the news, the workers set fire to four buses and vandalised several others resulting in long gridlocks on both sides of the highway.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy director at Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence department, said on information two firefighting units rushed to the spot and tamed the flame.

Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (Traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said the injured were admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment there.

Top News

RMG Workers / Rumour / Arson attacks on Bus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1h | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

13h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

14h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

51m | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

14h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index