RMG workers protest for unpaid wages in Ashulia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

RMG workers protest for unpaid wages in Ashulia

During the protest, the workers threw bricks and stones at industrial police officers, prompting the police to disperse them using water cannons and tear gas.

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:42 pm
RMG workers stage protest blocking road in Ashulia in demand for unpaid wages. Representative photo
RMG workers stage protest blocking road in Ashulia in demand for unpaid wages. Representative photo

Workers from Ethical Garment Limited staged a road blockade and protest demanding their unpaid April  wages in Ashulia today (21 May).

The protest began around 8:15am when workers from the factory blocked the Narsinghpur-Kashimpur road, demanding their overdue wages for April.

During the protest, the workers threw bricks and stones at industrial police officers, prompting the police to disperse them using water cannons and tear gas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the workers, their April salaries were scheduled for payment on 10 May, but were deferred to 15 May by factory authorities. On 15 May, the management again failed to pay the arrears, leading to the promise that the wages would be settled on 21 May.

However, when the workers arrived at the factory this morning, they found a notice stating that the factory would be closed for the day due to the Upazila elections, with promises to pay the overdue wages tomorrow.

Md Belal Hossain, the factory's administrative manager, confirmed to The Business Standard that the factory was closed today due to the elections and that wages would be paid tomorrow. 

He also noted that since 15 May, workers have not worked but have been entering the factory, punching their ID cards, and then leaving.

The factory employs about 2,000 workers.

"The workers were supposed to receive their unpaid wages today (21 May). The announcement of a one-day closure due to the elections angered the workers, leading to a road blockade. The situation escalated when the workers threw bricks and stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. The situation has since been brought under control", an unnamed industrial police officer told The Business Standard. 

Attempts to reach Ethical Garment Limited's General Manager, Pintu Adhikari, for comments were unsuccessful.

 

RMG Workers / RMG Workers protest / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

4h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

11m | Videos
Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

Will the use of EV be stuck in political complications?

1h | Videos
Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

Extinction threatens Bangladesh’s tallest tree Boilam

4h | Videos
Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

15h | Videos