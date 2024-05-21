RMG workers protest for unpaid wages in Ashulia

Workers from Ethical Garment Limited staged a road blockade and protest demanding their unpaid April wages in Ashulia today (21 May).

The protest began around 8:15am when workers from the factory blocked the Narsinghpur-Kashimpur road, demanding their overdue wages for April.

During the protest, the workers threw bricks and stones at industrial police officers, prompting the police to disperse them using water cannons and tear gas.

According to the workers, their April salaries were scheduled for payment on 10 May, but were deferred to 15 May by factory authorities. On 15 May, the management again failed to pay the arrears, leading to the promise that the wages would be settled on 21 May.

However, when the workers arrived at the factory this morning, they found a notice stating that the factory would be closed for the day due to the Upazila elections, with promises to pay the overdue wages tomorrow.

Md Belal Hossain, the factory's administrative manager, confirmed to The Business Standard that the factory was closed today due to the elections and that wages would be paid tomorrow.

He also noted that since 15 May, workers have not worked but have been entering the factory, punching their ID cards, and then leaving.

The factory employs about 2,000 workers.

"The workers were supposed to receive their unpaid wages today (21 May). The announcement of a one-day closure due to the elections angered the workers, leading to a road blockade. The situation escalated when the workers threw bricks and stones at the police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. The situation has since been brought under control", an unnamed industrial police officer told The Business Standard.

Attempts to reach Ethical Garment Limited's General Manager, Pintu Adhikari, for comments were unsuccessful.