RMG workers protest in Savar for salary, Eid bonus

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 04:52 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The workers of a garment factory in Savar staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding payment of at least half of June's salary and Eid bonus before the festival which is set to be held on 29 June.

Around 2,000 workers of Dipta Apparels Ltd, a subsidiary of the DIRD Group, took to the road adjacent to the factory located in the south Shyampur area of Hemayetpur, Savar, and started protesting at 11am.

Earlier on Tuesday (19 June), the factory workers went on strike over the same demands. After the factory authority had assured them of doling out the Eid bonus by 25 June, they ended the demo.

Regarding their return to the protest after yesterday's decision, agitated workers said the authorities did promise to pay the bonus but they stopped short of making any pledge to the demand of disbursing a partial amount of their June salary.

They also expressed disquiet over the verbal assurance about Eid bonus payment and demanded to lay down a written agreement with the workers' representatives.

Mizanur Rahman, swing operator of the factory, told The Business Standard that the owners rarely kept their promises.

"Previously, they have failed to reflect on their words. Moreover, they have yet to make any decision regarding the payment of half salary, he said, adding that workers on Tuesday were forced to go back to protesting again as no one from the management team showed up today.

A mid-level employee of the factory, wishing not to be named, said that a total of 4 months' salary of the mid-level staff in the factory is due including the running month. However, the authority has assured them to pay one month's salary and bonus.

No one from the management team could not be reached over phone despite several attempts.

When contacted, Inspector Mamun (Intelligence) of Industrial Police -1 told The Business Standard that additional police have been stationed in front of the factory to avoid any untoward situation.

"We are trying to solve the problem by talking to both parties, although no one from the company's management team is present in the factory at the moment. However, we have very little to do if the owner does not guarantee the payment of salary and bonus," he added.

