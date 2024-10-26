Rizwana for cutting fossil fuel use to address climate change

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Rizwana for cutting fossil fuel use to address climate change

She also stresses the need to reduce its use, adapting development models and working collectively to control pollution

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 10:30 pm
Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Sketch: TBS
Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Sketch: TBS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (26 October) said fossil fuel use is one of the main drivers of climate change. 

She stressed the need to reduce its use, adapting development models and working collectively to control pollution.

The adviser made the remarks in a video message played at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) during a programme, titled "Journalism in the Age of Energy Transition: COP29 Coverage Strategies and Mentoring".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The programme was arranged to enhance the skills of journalists to cover the upcoming COP29.

Rizwana further underscored the importance of using knowledge from training to effectively cover the events of the climate conference and to support at-risk communities through actionable steps.

PIB Director General Faruk Wasif was in the chair while CAPS Chairman Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder acted as moderator. 

BRAC University Emeritus Professor Dr Ainun Nishat was present as the guest of honour.

First Secretary for Environment and Climate Change at the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka Naoka Martinez Backstrom and Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director M Abdullah were present as special guests.

Top News / Climate Change

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / climate change / fossil fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

15h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

6h | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

6h | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

7h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

8h | Videos