Rizwana for cutting fossil fuel use to address climate change

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (26 October) said fossil fuel use is one of the main drivers of climate change.

She stressed the need to reduce its use, adapting development models and working collectively to control pollution.

The adviser made the remarks in a video message played at the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) during a programme, titled "Journalism in the Age of Energy Transition: COP29 Coverage Strategies and Mentoring".

The programme was arranged to enhance the skills of journalists to cover the upcoming COP29.

Rizwana further underscored the importance of using knowledge from training to effectively cover the events of the climate conference and to support at-risk communities through actionable steps.

PIB Director General Faruk Wasif was in the chair while CAPS Chairman Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder acted as moderator.

BRAC University Emeritus Professor Dr Ainun Nishat was present as the guest of honour.

First Secretary for Environment and Climate Change at the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka Naoka Martinez Backstrom and Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director M Abdullah were present as special guests.