Rights activists call for valuation of women's domestic work

The activists of Samajtantrik Mohila Forum staged a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday (23 May). Photo: Courtesy

The activists of Samajtantrik Mohila Forum have demanded that the financial value of women's domestic work be determined by the state.

At a human chain in front of the National Press Club, the organisation also called for budget allocation for day-care centres, women's health, education, employment, and social security.

Speakers at the human chain said work without recognition, dignity, and wages is called domestic work.

Mentioning that this type of work lacks recognition, dignity, and remuneration for those who do it, they said more than 80% of women are involved in these activities.

They noted that it is impossible for society and families to survive without this tireless domestic work.

Speaking at the event, Samajtantrik Mohila Forum President Engineer Shampa Basu said, "Husbands or other family members do not accept the participation of housewives in decision making, leading to the lack of recognition for women's domestic work. As a result, women's responsibilities in the world are not equal to their rights."

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front President Mukta Baroi said, "The gender budget made in the country every year is only 1% of the national budget, and it is mainly limited to the payment of various allowances. The amount of these allowances is very insignificant. Consequently, there is no allocation in the budget to take effective initiatives to remove the obstacles that prevent women from entering or remaining in the workplace."