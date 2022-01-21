Rickshaws reign Dhaka streets, despite ban

Bangladesh

Asadulla Lion
21 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:10 am

Related News

Rickshaws reign Dhaka streets, despite ban

Although road rules violations were plenty, traffic controllers say the situation is under their control to the best of their ability

Asadulla Lion
21 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 10:10 am
In 2019, restrictions were imposed on the entry of rickshaws on the main roads of the capital to reduce traffic congestion. However, it has not been able to entirely prevent the three-wheelers from plying on the main roads. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
In 2019, restrictions were imposed on the entry of rickshaws on the main roads of the capital to reduce traffic congestion. However, it has not been able to entirely prevent the three-wheelers from plying on the main roads. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

On Tuesday morning, rickshaws were seen moving on both lanes in the Kalabagan area of Mirpur Road in the capital. Waiting for the signal to turn green at the Kalabagan bus stop, rickshaws and pull carts were jostling for space.

There is, however, a ban on plying of such vehicles on the main roads of the city.

While traffic officials were busy checking documents of other motor vehicles, a few rickshaws took the chance to get on the wrong way, against the flow of traffic, on the road to get to their destinations quicker.

To reduce traffic congestion in the capital, restrictions were imposed on the entry of rickshaws on the main roads of the capital in 2019. A committee was formed to stop rickshaw movement. When the pandemic broke out, resulting in curbs on public transport, the police exempted rickshaws from the ban. However, despite the pandemic easing, non-motorised vehicles are yet to be taken out of the main roads.

Although road rules violations were plenty, traffic controllers say the situation is under their control to the best of their ability.

Sergeant Sabuj, who was in charge at the Kalabagan signal, told The Business Standard, "We will not allow rickshaws to enter this route except for crossing to reach the bus stop. But, if we see a sick person going to hospital, we will allow them. As there are multiple connecting roads in this area, it is not possible to control it 100%."

Md Anis regularly plies the road with his rickshaw. Speaking to TBS, he said the police no longer stopped them. If one was going to New Market or Lalmatia, then the main road could be used. Occasionally, rickshaws would get stuck in the nearby alleys when there is a VIP movement taking place.

Anis said the signal could not be crossed before the pandemic.

Sometimes, traffic sergeants used to overturn some rickshaws or release the air from the rickshaw wheels, but this was not done during or after the pandemic.

A city corporation official, under the condition of anonymity, said the concession of allowing rickshaws on the main road came amid the pandemic due to humanitarian reasons. Earlier, mobile courts were used for preventing illegal rickshaw movement, but in recent times this has not been done regularly.

The plying of such slow-moving vehicles on main thoroughfares, however, has been a cause of headaches for other commuters.

Tamim Ayman, a driver of a private car, said, "We have to come to this road often. When the pressure of rickshaws increases on the main road, traffic is forced to move slowly, resulting in long tailbacks. Apart from Kalabagan, a lot of rickshaws also ply Elephant Road and many rickshaw-pullers drive recklessly. They switch lanes without any warning and go the wrong way," he said.

Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division (Dhanmondi Zone) Zahid Ahsan told TBS, "During Corona, we were forced to normalise rickshaw movement. But now we are preventing those again, especially during peak office hours. However, there are many connecting roads in this part of Mirpur Road and we are not able to control it completely due to lack of manpower."

The same picture can be seen on the main roads of several areas of the capital, including Kalabagan, Shyamoli, Banani and Badda. Experts cite rickshaw movement on the main road as the cause of accidents and slow moving traffic.

Dr Adil Muhammad Khan, professor of urban and regional planning at Jahangirnagar University, told TBS that high-speed and low-speed transport on the same road would create various problems. Accidents could happen at any time. "Rickshaws still run on the main roads of our capital, but there should be a separate lane for rickshaw movement," he said.

He said an outright ban on rickshaws was not a solution, before arranging an alternative. He also suggested creating other forms of employment for rickshaw-pullers.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner of Public Relations and Media (DC) Mohammad Farooq Hossain told TBS that the previous rules have been imposed again after the lockdown. "We have checked the movement of rickshaws on all the main roads, except in residential areas. In addition, the city corporation regularly coordinates with us in controlling the movement of rickshaws," he said.

Top News

Rickshaw / Rickshaw Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

14h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

16h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

16h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre