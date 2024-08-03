Rickshaw pullers gather at Shaheed Minar to express solidarity with students

Rickshaw pullers were seen chanting slogans with the protesters. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Some rickshaw pullers gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka and joined the protest movement on this afternnon.

Montajar Hossain, a rickshaw puller said, "I am from Rangpur. My brother Abu Sayed was killed. There is no place for murderers in Bangladesh's soil."

Md Munna, another puller said, "We want justice. They killed students, even rickshaw pullers were killed. We are with the students. "

They chanted slogans such as, "Agun Jalao ekshathe, shoiracharer biruddhe" (Light fire together, against the autocrat), Amar bhai shahid keno, Sheikh Hasina jobab de (Why my brothers were killed, we want answer from Hasina), Chattra-Jonotar action, direct action (Students-peoples action, direct action), Ek dofa, ek dabi, Hasina tui kobe jabi (1 point, 1 demand, when will you leave, Hasina).