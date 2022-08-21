Rickshaw puller awarded for returning lost iPhone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 05:00 pm

Rickshaw puller awarded for returning lost iPhone

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam awarded a rickshaw puller for setting an example of honesty by returning back the lost iPhone of a Bangladeshi-origin American in the capital.

The mayor handed over Tk50,000 in cash to Aminul Islam at a function on Sunday (21 August).

Aminul, who has been pulling rickshaws in the Gulshan area for 38 years, said he will spend the money on his children's education and family purpose.

On 4 August, Aminul Islam found a mobile phone (iPhone 13 Pro Max) switched off in his rickshaw. He tried to buy a charger to activate the phone so that he can contact with the owner. But he could not buy a charger due to high cost.

Later he removed the SIM and activated it on his phone. After activating the SIM, he received a call from a woman who claimed to be the owner of the phone. Aminul Islam returned the mobile phone to the owner through the police on 9 August.

