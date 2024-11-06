Rezwana for proper utilisation of climate fund

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan spoke at a function in Tangail organized by “Sabuj Prithibi”, a local organisation working on environment issue. Photo: BSS

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (6 November) asked all concerned to ensure proper utilisation of climate fund and check any misuse.

"There is no scope of misappropriation of the money disbursed for Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF)," she said while addressing a function in Tangail.

The programme titled "International Environment Conference 2024 was organized by "Sabuj Prithibi", a local organisation working on environment issue.

The interim government has so far approved seven projects from the BCCTF according to new guideline, Rizwana said, hoping that there would be no allegation of swindling money from the projects.

She said the government is not giving approval for setting up new brick kiln fields as it has taken decision to use blocks in various projects instead of bricks.

Social forestation would be promoted in the reserve forests, she said adding that accrued profits of the social forestry would be distributed among the beneficiaries.

However, she reminded that the primary duty of the forest department was to protect natural forests, not distributing funds.

Rizwana stressed on planting indigenous species of trees instead of planting eucalyptus and acacia in the forestation projects.

She also laid importance on securing farmers' rights in the social forestry saying conflicts between the forest department and farmers should be resolved.

A harmonious coexistence among forests workers, forest dwellers and wildlife is essential, she added.

The adviser called for taking measures to protect agriculture from climate change.

Rezwana said consumer-driven economic models should be abandoned and wastages of energy should be curbed and daylight time should be utilised.

Rizwana called upon citizens to reduce the nation's environmental burden by refraining from using polythene and taking a firm stance against pollution.

"Active participation and collective efforts are essential to safeguard Bangladesh's environment," she said.

She further stressed the importance on public awareness and responsible actions to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

Government initiative alone is insufficient to protect environment, she said adding individual and collective efforts are crucial and role of young generation to promote eco-friendly technologies is important.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Haque, Professor Dr. Shahidul Haque of Bangladesh Agricultural University, ASPADA Environmental Development Foundation Executive Director Lion M. A. Rashid, Secretary General of Riverine People Sheikh Rokon, and Green Earth's General Secretary Shahid Mahmud also spoke on the occasion.

Director of Bureau Bangladesh Farmina Hossain presided over the function.

