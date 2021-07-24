Rest house Madhabi collapses into the sea 

Madhabi, one of the rest house buildings of Cox's Bazar district administration, situated on the sea shore of Himchhari tourist spot, collapsed today in the sea due to the rough waves.

The building collapsed and washed away around 11:15am Saturday, said Samir Ranjan Saha, divisional forest officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Department (Sadar Range).

Photo: TBS

The rest house, run by the forest department, was used as rest house and changing room of visitors. It was built on sea shore near the marine drive.

The building was declared abandoned after seeing cracks on its walls caused by tough waves around there year back. Eventually, the building collapsed and sank in the sea.

Himchhari Police Outpost In-Charge Mizanul Haque said no causalities were reported as there were no people near the building due to strict lockdown.