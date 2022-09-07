Resist those who want to disrupt dev: Planning minister

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:42 pm

Resist those who want to disrupt dev: Planning minister

It cannot be acceptable that if the referee is not suitable, the game will not be played, he tells BNP

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 10:42 pm
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan

Planning Minister M A Mannan urged people to resist those who want to disrupt the development of the country and those who want to grab state power by force.

"If we cannot maintain social discipline, the pace of the country's development will be stopped. Resist those who want to come to power by force and want to disrupt the country's development," he was addressing the Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, Seed Technology and Tree Fair held at a school ground in Cumilla's Daudkandi Upazila on Wednesday.

Addressing BNP leaders, he said "Join the election, there is a law and constitution and let there be discussion. We have an election commission, and it will perform the duties of the referee. It cannot be acceptable that if the referee is not suitable, the game will not be played."

"As agriculture is the backbone of our economy, we are working for the development of agriculture. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a village-loving person. She respects the poor labourers and farmers," the minister also said.

The Prime Minister has taken various plans for the development of village people. Everyone has to play a strong role in food production. Not an inch of arable land in the country should be left uncultivated.

The daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu has also successfully dealt with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war after dealing with Covid-19 pandemic.

The former secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Md Anwar Farooq Kuhinur Bhuiyan presided over the event.

Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Benazir Alam, Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Md Shahjahan Kabir, Cumilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan, Daudkandi Upazila Parishad Chairman Major (retd) Mohammad Ali, Daudkandi Upazila Executive Officer Mahinul Hasan, Cumilla North District Awami League Joint Secretary Basudev Ghosh, Cumilla District Fertilizer Association President Laxman Saha, Jubo League leader Ali Ahmed Miyaji, farmers' representative Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan also spoke.

