Report of piracy at Ctg port proves to be false

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Report of piracy at Ctg port proves to be false

The sailors of the Singapore-flagged container ship sold some of the goods it was carrying and tried to pin it on the pirates

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A pirate attack reported to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) by the MV Kota Rancak – anchored at Chattogram port – has proven false after investigation and the ship's master has withdrawn the report.

The sailors of the Singapore-flagged container ship sold some of the goods it was carrying and tried to pin it on the pirates, said relevant sources.

A press release issued by Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) yesterday said the Singapore-flagged Kota Rancak's master or sailors had not informed the Chattogram port or the Coast Guard even though it had complained to the IMB that piracy had taken place at the port's outer harbor on 28 June.

After receiving an email from IMB to the Coast Guard, a team from the Coast Guard East Zone investigated the incident at the request of CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan.

The investigation team comprising representatives of Bangladesh Coast Guard, CPA and Department of Shipping went onboard the MV Kota Rancak to investigate the matter.

The investigation revealed that the ship's sailors sold ropes and oil from the ship to a local vendor. The Coast Guard raided and seized the goods sold and interrogated the ship's sailors and the vendors.

During interrogation, the ship's sailor and the vendor who purchased the goods admitted that those were unloaded from the MV Kota Rancak in exchange for dollars, said the report submitted by Coast Guard.

Besides, the ship's master admitted that the complaint submitted to the IMB was false. He also told the investigation team that there was no pirate attack on the ship on 28 June and withdrew the report sent to the IMB, said the press release from the CPA.

The CPA also said no theft, robbery or piracy has taken place at Chattogram port during the 2019-2021 period. The outer harbor and coastal areas of Chattogram port have a reputation as a safe area. Since the implementation of the ISPS code in July 2004, the security situation at Chattogram port has been enviable.

The inclusion of alleged piracy in the report of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) has tarnished the image of Chattogram port. According to the ReCAAP, the country's main seaport was 100% free from piracy in 2019 and 2021.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omor Faruk said a vested quarter has been trying to tarnish the image of the port by submitting fake piracy reports. An investigation by the ReCAAP also found that six fake piracy reports were submitted in 2012.

"Once again, the country was saved from the scandal of piracy due to the courageous role of CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan," said Md Omor Faruk.

Top News

ctg port / Chattogram Port / pirate attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

13h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

14h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

3h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

15h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

15h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM