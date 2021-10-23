Renata profit touches Tk500cr-mark 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 10:03 pm

Highlights:

  • Renata Limited has recommended 145% cash, 10% stock dividends for FY21

  • Its net profit soared by 26% to Tk506.2 crore

  • In October this year, it obtained Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification from Brazil

     

In FY21, Renata Limited's profit touched the Tk500 crore mark for the first time since its inception. 

In this fiscal year, its consolidated net profit reached Tk506.2 crore, a 26% increase compared to the previous year, and its earnings per share (EPS) stood at TK51.67. 

The company has recommended 145% cash and 10% stock dividend for its shareholders for this fiscal. 

In FY20, its profit was Tk401.2 crore and EPS was TK42.38. It paid 130% cash and 10% stock dividend to its shareholders for that fiscal.

In the price-sensitive information section on its website, the company said it will hold its annual general meeting through a digital platform on 18 December this year. 

To identify the shareholders for dividends, the record date of the company has been fixed for 15 November 2021.

The company said bonus shares have been recommended to utilise the retained amount as capital for expanding its manufacturing facility.

Renata Limited is one of the leading and fastest-growing pharmaceutical and animal health product companies in Bangladesh.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited.

In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders and the name of the company was changed to Renata Limited.

As per the company, Renata is exporting drugs worth around Tk50 crore to 27 countries including Afghanistan, Belize, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Vietnam. 

In October this year, it got Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA).

In that month, it also got Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification for its tablet, capsule, and injectable lines from the Food, Medicine, and Healthcare Administration and Control Authority, Ethiopia (FMHACA).

Renata Limited was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1979. Its authorised capital is Tk250 crore and its paid-up capital is Tk97.44 crore.

Out of the company's total shares, sponsor and directors hold 51.18%, institutional investors 19.49%, foreign investors 22.77%, and general investors 6.56% as of September 2021.

