Relief in Sylhet as it gets rain accompanied by hailstorm, lightning

Sylhet on Wednesday (19 April) night witnessed rain accompanied by hailstorms and lightning.

The whole country, including Sylhet, was burning in the scorching heat. However, the temperature was slightly lower than on other days on Wednesday.

Rain fell in Sylhet City beginning around 10:15pm on Wednesday. Though the rain brought some relief, there is a reason for concern due to the hailstorm.

The major reason for the concern is the Boro paddy harvesting in the haor region.

Meanwhile, the city dwellers busy with Eid shopping also had to suffer because of rain.

Kamruzzaman, who came to Al Hamra Shopping City in Jindabazar for Eid shopping, said, "I am stuck in one place due to rain. I can't go to another shopping mall. But I don't feel bad. This rain was needed. Now the heat will decrease further."

The rain stopped around 11.45pm.