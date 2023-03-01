Registration using NID must for obtaining train tickets: Minister

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 12:56 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that passengers will not be able to purchase intercity train tickets without registration through a national identity card (NID).

"Although the system was initially introduced for intercity trains, the arrangement will be carried out in all local train services gradually," the minister said on Wednesday after inaugurating train ticket sales where NID identification is made compulsory.

On the occasion, he handed over 100 PoS (Point of Sales) machines to ticket-checkers in the capital's Kamalapur railway station.

The PoS machines, which will also allow customers to pay digitally, were distributed as part of the project through which the railway is working to improve customer services under the slogan 'Ticket Jar Bhromon Tar' [roughly translates into 'travelling is possible only when commuters have their own tickets'].

It has software installed that connects the machines with the central database of the Bangladesh Railway. As a result, the authenticity of a ticket, be it bought online or offline, can be verified instantly, while tickets of any route can be provided much more quickly.

Previously, commuters simply had to show a ticket to get on with their journey. With the new system introduced, one can no longer travel with tickets under someone else's name. If an individual is found doing so, it will be deemed as travelling without a ticket and thus penalised.

From now on, only those who purchased tickets will be able to travel. So, there is no scope for black market ticket sales, the minister said.   

He also assured that stations will have arrangements to facilitate the registration process for low-income people travelling by train.

"The registration will be made easy while leaving no space for touts to manipulate the system."

He further noted that the Election Commission server is linked with that of Bangladesh Railways. This will ensure citizens' data protection rights.

"There may be many hurdles in implementing a new system, but we mustn't stop," he remarked.

With the introduction of the online refund option, it is no longer needed to visit a station in person to get a refund. Refunds can be collected through the Rail Sheba app or the railway ticketing portal.

"The initiative is expected to benefit commuters," the minister added.

Commuters will be able to get registered to purchase tickets with their national ID cards, birth certificates or passports. The registration can be done online (via the railway website: https://eticket.railway.gov.bd or Rail Sheba app) and via mobile SMS. For foreigners, registration will require a passport number and photo.

Bangladesh Railway / Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan

