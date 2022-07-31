Regent Textile employees hold protests for arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

Regent Textile employees hold protests for arrears

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 01:38 pm
TBS
TBS

Employees of Regent Textiles Mills Limited, a concern of Habib Group, held protests in front of the company's head office in Chattogram demanding their unpaid wages on Sunday.

Around  50 employees staged a sit-in protest at the Love Lane area in the city's Jubilee Road at around 11:45am.

According to the protesting officials, the issue of clearing the ten months' salaries in arrears was discussed with several spokespersons of Habib Group but no one could offer an acceptable solution.

Mohammad Asad, deputy manager of Regent Textiles, told The Business Standard that the salary for the past ten months is due. Despite repeated promises, they failed to keep the words. The company set a deadline in writing for paying at least one month's worth of salary on 28 July, but they failed to follow suit.

"We gather here today as we are left with no options and we will not budge until a resolution is reached," he added.

Confirming the arrears in demand, Habib Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anjan Kumar Bhattacharya said the organisation is working to solve the issue.

Earlier in August 2021, the workers locked the main gate of Regent Textiles in Chattogram's Boalkhali and held demonstrations seeking their arrears and allowances.

protest / Sit-in protest / Regent Textile / salary disputes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania