Regent Textile employees hold protests for arrears

Employees of Regent Textiles Mills Limited, a concern of Habib Group, held protests in front of the company's head office in Chattogram demanding their unpaid wages on Sunday.

Around 50 employees staged a sit-in protest at the Love Lane area in the city's Jubilee Road at around 11:45am.

According to the protesting officials, the issue of clearing the ten months' salaries in arrears was discussed with several spokespersons of Habib Group but no one could offer an acceptable solution.

Mohammad Asad, deputy manager of Regent Textiles, told The Business Standard that the salary for the past ten months is due. Despite repeated promises, they failed to keep the words. The company set a deadline in writing for paying at least one month's worth of salary on 28 July, but they failed to follow suit.

"We gather here today as we are left with no options and we will not budge until a resolution is reached," he added.

Confirming the arrears in demand, Habib Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anjan Kumar Bhattacharya said the organisation is working to solve the issue.

Earlier in August 2021, the workers locked the main gate of Regent Textiles in Chattogram's Boalkhali and held demonstrations seeking their arrears and allowances.