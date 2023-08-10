Refrain from online gambling, using mobile phones while on duty: DMP chief tells cops

DMP Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq has instructed police officers to abstain from online gambling and using mobile phones while on duty.

Speaking at the grand roll call programme at the Public Order Management (POM) Police Lines in Mirpur today, the DMP commissioner also asked police officers to avoid browsing mobile phones at night aiming to maintain good health.

"We will face tougher challenges in times ahead, and we must confront them. I firmly believe in your dedication to our nation and your preparedness to tackle any challenge that comes our way," he said to the officers.

The DMP chief said, "As employees of the republic, we will not allow anyone to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country."

Police will help any political party if they hold peaceful meetings, he said, adding, "But if anyone wants to carry out arson and vandalism, we will resist it. This is our responsibility as government employees."