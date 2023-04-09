Recruiters asked to create individual profiles of migrant workers

Director General of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Md Shahidul Alam on Sunday asked the recruitment agencies to create separate profiles of each migrant worker going abroad, to ensure safe and transparent migration.

Recruiters would face punishment if the regulatory body finds them withholding the passport and personal documents of the workers, he warned, while addressing a workshop for newly-licensed recruiting agencies, at Bijoy Ekattor auditorium of Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in the capital.

Around 25 out of total 200 newly-licensed agencies took part in the first phase workshop on Sunday jointly organised by the BMET and the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU).

Shahidul Alam also highlighted the facilities of workers' registration in the BMET database and emphasised the importance of newspaper circulars for hiring workers as per rules.

He also urged the recruiting agencies to visit overseas and find jobs on their own to avoid dealing with brokers.

Addressing as the chief guest, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Employment, said that a written examination would be taken in forthcoming days to select qualified and ethical agencies for license.

"You [recruiters] are doing a great job by employing people, you have to constantly question your ethics in this work. You have to build relationships with the people you send abroad," he told recruiters at the seminar, urging them to take responsibility and protect the migrant workers.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira), among others, spoke at the seminar.

