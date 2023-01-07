Record Tk4.18cr found in Pagla mosque’s donation boxes

Photo: TBS

The eight donation boxes of the legendary 250-year old Pagla mosque, situated at the Narsundar riverbank in Kishoreganj district, has received record donations amounting to over Tk 4.18 crore.

The donation boxes were opened on Saturday morning and after the money was put in 20 sacks the counting continued all day long.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kishoreganj and the mosque administration committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told the media that like every other time foreign currency and jewellery have been found in the donation box.

The Pagla mosque, recognised as one of the most profitable religious institutions in the country, is undergoing extensive renovations.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told reporters that an initiative has been taken to build a beautiful Islamic complex centring the Pagla mosque.

"This work will start soon and 60 thousand worshipers will be able to pray together in the complex," he said, adding that the initial cost for construction has been estimated at Tk115 crores.

Earlier, the donation boxes were opened on 1 October when Tk3.89 crore of donations were counted.

The mosque opens the donation boxes every three months.

The donation funds are spent on different mosques including the Pagla mosque, madrasas, orphanages and various social welfare initiatives in the district.