Record Tk4.18cr found in Pagla mosque’s donation boxes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

Record Tk4.18cr found in Pagla mosque’s donation boxes

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The eight donation boxes of the legendary 250-year old Pagla mosque, situated at the Narsundar riverbank in Kishoreganj district, has received record donations amounting to over Tk 4.18 crore.  

The donation boxes were opened on Saturday morning and after the money was put in 20 sacks the counting continued all day long.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kishoreganj and the mosque administration committee President Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told the media that like every other time foreign currency and jewellery have been found in the donation box.  

The Pagla mosque, recognised as one of the most profitable religious institutions in the country, is undergoing extensive renovations.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told reporters that an initiative has been taken to build a beautiful Islamic complex centring the Pagla mosque.

"This work will start soon and 60 thousand worshipers will be able to pray together in the complex," he said, adding that the initial cost for construction has been estimated at Tk115 crores.

Earlier, the donation boxes were opened on 1 October when Tk3.89 crore of donations were counted.

The mosque opens the donation boxes every three months.

The donation funds are spent on different mosques including the Pagla mosque, madrasas, orphanages and various social welfare initiatives in the district.

Top News

Pagla mosque / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

10h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

12h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

1h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

1h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

6h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals