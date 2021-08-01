Record 238 dengue patients admitted to hospitals 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 August, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 09:38 pm

A number of 2,228 patients were infected in July

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
A record number of 237 dengue patients admitted to different hospitals across the country in 24 hours till 8am on Sunday. 

Of them, 218 are from the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, the number of dengue patients admitted to different hospitals this year is 2,895. Among them, 2,228 have been infected in July.

At present, out of the 862 patients admitted to different hospitals across the country, 828 are from Dhaka. Among the remaining 34, 20 are from Dhaka division, five from Khulna division, four from Mymensingh division, three from Rajshahi division and two from Chattogram division.

So far, 2,029 people have returned home from hospital after treatment and information about the deaths of four people on suspicion of dengue has been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR).

Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital has the highest number of 109 patients admitted in Dhaka.

According to the DGHS, 32 dengue patients were identified in January this year, nine in February, 13 in March, three in April and 43 in May. The number of dengue patients has multiplied several times in June when 272 patients were infected with dengue virus.

