Rebel candidates won’t get party nominations in next polls: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
20 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:21 am

Related News

Rebel candidates won’t get party nominations in next polls: Quader

BSS
20 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 09:21 am
Quader. Photo: BSS
Quader. Photo: BSS

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the party's rebel candidates will not be given nominations in the next elections.

He said if anyone from the party sends names of rebel candidates violating party decisions or cooperating with rebel candidates anywhere, actions will also be taken against him or her.  

Actions will also be taken against those party men or even public representatives who will be found involved in supporting rebel candidates, he mentioned.

Quader said this while replying to journalists after a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee.

Asked whether the matter of holding councils of the party's associate bodies was discussed in the meeting or not, Quader said no such discussion was held but they talked about holding councils of the party's several units.

About the expulsion of the party's Gazipur city unit general secretary and Gazipur city corporation mayor Jahangir Alam from his position in the party, he said, party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought the opinion of all in the party forum over the matter, and all opined in favour of expelling Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam from his party position.    

He said Jahangir Alam was also expelled from his general membership of the party.    
 

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Gazipur / Candidate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  