'Realistic' minimum wage for sea-food processing workers demanded

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:19 pm

Photo: Ahmed Sikder
Photo: Ahmed Sikder

Labour leaders demanded the declaration of minimum wages for sea-food processing workers in a "realistic way", considering their living conditions, socio-economic progress of the country and the recent commodity price hikes and inflation.

On Thursday, at a programme on the conditions of the country's seafood processing workers organised by the Karmojibi Nari, they said these workers need an open platform where they can stand up and speak for their rights.

As the chief guest at the event, Shirin Akther, member of parliament and general secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, said, "Today's discussion focuses on the shrimp industry. But I think a lot will change after 20 years. We need to focus on the whole fish processing sector."

"The fight over the minimum wage must continue. The demand to make the national minimum wage Tk20,000 has been raised for a long time," she noted.

Liaquat Ali Mollah, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, said, "We have included the shrimp sector in the wage board of seafood processing. This board discusses and negotiates the claims of employers and workers."

"I understand that the condition of the workers is very bad in the current economic situation. The wage board will always act in favour of the worker," he added.

Leaders of various labour organisations and civil society representatives also spoke at the programme.

They said that the revision of the minimum wage for workers must be regular. A truly transparent and accountable system needs to be established so that a real representation of the workers in the minimum wage board is ensured.

Sramik Front President Rajekuzzaman Ratan, NCCWE Member Secretary Naimul Ahsan Jewell, labour leaders Syed Shah Md Abu Zafar, Shakeel Akhtar, and Saifuzzaman Badsha were present at the programme among others.

