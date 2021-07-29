‘Real murderer’ arrested after wrongfully convicted dies following release

In July 2006, police recovered the body of a woman, Parvin, hanging from a mango tree in Rahmatganj area under Kotwali police station.

An investigation revealed that one Kulsum Akhter had killed Parvin by suffocation and hung her body on a tree so the murder seemed like a suicide.

Police dug into the case and Kulsum was arrested on 26 October, 2007. A court later sentenced her to jail, where she secured bail after a year and three months.

The final verdict in the case was announced in 2017 by the then Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Nurul Islam.

Kulsum was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Tk 50,000 and one more year imprisonment if she failed to pay the fine.

Kulsum was a fugitive at the time of the verdict.

Later, Kulsum reached out to law enforcement agencies in June 2018 through her lawyer Nasir Uddin.

She said she wanted to surrender. But when the time came to give herself up, Kulsum bribed Minu Akter, a widow and mother of three, to go to prison in her place.

On the day of the surrender, Minu came to court, dressed as Kulsum.

She then went to prison, where she spent three years.

Finally, Minu's lawyer Golam Maula Murad revealed to court the real 'truth' of this heartbreaking incident and Minu was released from prison.

The news was published in The Business Standard under the headline 'Mystery over death of wrongfully convicted Minu Akter'.

Meanwhile, soon after Minu's release, Kulsum's entire family fled the Jangalsalimpur area of Sitakunda overnight.

Minu's joy, unfortunately, would be short-lived as she died in a mysterious road accident a few days after her release.

In the meantime, the manhunt for the real Kulsum had begun once again.

Yesterday, police arrested Kulsum Akhter.

Chattogram Kotwali Police Station OC Nezam Uddin said that she was arrested from Patenga area of the city on Wednesday night.

Minu's lawyer Golam Maula Murad told The Business Standard, "Kulsum was arrested last night and brought to the police station."