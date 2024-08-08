Ready to work with interim govt, led by Dr Yunus as it charts democratic future: US State Dept

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 07:23 pm

Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
The US State Department has said it is ready to work with the interim government, to be led by Dr Yunus as it charts a democratic future. 

In a statement today (8 August), a US State Department spokesperson said, "We understand Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead Bangladesh's interim government.  We stand ready to work with the interim government, as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh."

The interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh, the spokesperson said, adding, "All decisions regarding the interim government should respect democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people."

"We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of deaths, human rights abuses, and injuries over the past weeks.  We share our deepest condolences with all who lost loved ones and those who are suffering.

"We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. We call for full accountability of all perpetrators of violence…We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh."

