Rawhide collection exceeds target in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Rawhide collection exceeds target in Ctg

According to the Ministry of Commerce, 3.19 lakh pieces of rawhide were collected in Chattogram last year, compared to 3.43 lakh in 2022

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

In Chattogram, the collection of rawhide from sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Adha has exceeded the target, with about 3.61 lakh pieces collected, surpassing the target of 3.5 lakh pieces.

Traders say the collected rawhide has been processed with salt at the district and upazila levels.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, 3.19 lakh pieces of rawhide were collected in Chattogram last year, compared to 3.43 lakh in 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, the Ministry of Commerce set the price of rawhide outside Dhaka at Tk50 to Tk55 per square foot.

However, seasonal traders alleged that they had to sell rawhide at a lower price than the government-set rate.

Mohammad Ershad, a seasonal rawhide trader from Satkania upazila, said, "Wholesalers did not buy rawhide at the government-fixed price. We had to sell at lower prices due to a lack of government supervision."

Abdul Haque, another seasonal trader from the Patia area, echoed this complaint, saying he incurred losses because he could not sell rawhide at the government-set price.

However, wholesalers say seasonal traders collect rawhide from door to door, passing through several hands before reaching them, which inflates the prices two to three times.

Muslim Uddin, president of the Greater Chattogram Rawhide Traders-Wholesalers Association, said, "This year, more rawhide than the target have been collected in Chattogram. Small-sized cowhides have been bought for Tk300-400, medium-sized for Tk500-600, and large-sized cowhides for Tk700-900."

Abdul Quader, vice-president of the association, added, "The cost of salt, labour, transport, and storage for each rawhide is Tk320. Including the transport cost to reach Dhaka, the cost rises to about Tk500. Additionally, tannery owners discard 15%-20% of the rawhide when collecting from us."

He further said, "About Tk25 crore from sales between 2015 and 2018 are still stuck with tannery owners in Dhaka. Many traders and wholesalers have become bankrupt due to sustained losses over a long period."

According to the wholesalers' association, Chattogram has collected 2.97 lakh pieces of cowhide, 12,200 pieces of buffalohide, and 51,600 pieces of goathide this year.

Top News

Rawhide / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

13h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

1h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

27m | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

1h | Videos
Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

Is Cyprus fueling the Israel-Hezbollah war?

2h | Videos