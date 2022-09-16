Rastra Sanskar Andolan demands release of Preetam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 08:25 pm

Rastra Sanskar Andolan demands release of Preetam

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Rastra Sanskar Andolan demands release of Preetam

Rastra Sanskar Andolan, a political organisation, has demanded the immediate release of Preetam Das who was imprisoned under the Digital Security Act.

The leaders and activists of the organisation also demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act during a human chain at Chattogram's Cheragi Pahar intersection on Friday (16 September) afternoon.

Chattogram district convenor of the organisation, Chowdhury M Arman Hossain, organisers Asbabir Rafsan, Roni Ansari, AHM Shaheen, Al Amin, Rashedul Alam and Member of Gana Sanghati Andolan Chattogram Mizanur Rahim Chowdhury spoke at the programme.

They said the government wants to control the voice of the citizens through various repressive laws.

They said Preetam Das, an active social activist in Sreemangal, was arrested in a completely baseless and false case.

They also demanded a democratic state be established by reforming the constitutional power structure of making anti-people laws.

