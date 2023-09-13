Rape case accused arrested from Keraniganj

BSS
13 September, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:13 pm

Rape case accused arrested from Keraniganj

Yusuf was on run ever since a rape case was filed against him

BSS
13 September, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 04:13 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive accused in a rape case from Ghatarchar area in Keraniganj on Tuesday (12 September)  evening.

The arrested was identified as Yusuf Farazi, 38, son of Aziz Farazi of Patuakhali Sadar Thana area.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shihab Karim confirmed the incident saying: "Yusuf was arrested during a secret drive conducted in Ghatarchar area. He was on run ever since a rape case was filed against him."

Necessary legal actions have been taken against him, the RAB official said.

According to the case documents, a nine-year old girl was raped by two men in June 15, 2023 in Adabor Dhaka Udyan area.

Victim's father filed a case under the Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain, with Adabor Thana the same day.

Other accused of the case-- CNG driver Selim, 38-- was held by police, and as per his confessional statement, RAB launched a search drive to detain the main accused 'Yusuf'.

