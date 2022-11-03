Rangpur city polls on 27 Dec: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed 27 December for the Rangpur City Corporation polls.

The election schedule was finalised at a meeting of the Election Commission (EC) with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair at the Election Commission Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam announced the schedule after the meeting.

He said the commission has also decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and CCTV cameras in the election.

Balloting will start at 8:30am and continue till 4:30 pm without any break.

The election to the city corporation was held on 21 December , 2017. The first meeting was held on February 19, 2017. The tenure will end after five years of the first meeting.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on different local government elections and by-elections in vacant posts.

It also decided to hold elections to five municipalities and a number of union parishads on 29 December.

The five municipalities are -- Bagha, Rajshahi, Birol, Dinajpur, Boda, Panchagarh, Alfadanga, Faridpur and Banpara, Natore.