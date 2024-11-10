Rangamati Hills District Interim Parishad takes charges

The reconstituted Rangamati Hills District Interim Parishad took charge today (10 November).

The newly formed parishad chairman Kazal Talukder and 14 other members took the charges formally at 9:30am.

Rangamati Hill District Parishad chief executive officer Khandakar Muhammad Rezaul Karim, executive officer Nuruddin Md Shibli Noman and executive engineer Biral Barua, among others, were present.

After taking the charge, Kazal Talukder said he would give priority to education, health, agriculture and tourism sectors in the hilly areas.

He pays glowing tribute to those who were killed in the student-people anti-discrimination movement.

The other members of the Parishad are- Deb Prashad Dewan of Baghaichari upazila, Pranati Ranjan Khisha of Naniarchar upazila, Pratul Chanda Dewan, Nai U Pru Marma, Rangabi Tanchagya, Sagarika Roaza, Md Habib Azam, Baishali Chakma, Lutfunnessa Begum and Barun Bikash Dewan of Rangamati Sadar, Kausing Mong of Kaptai upazila, Daniyal Lal Muan Pangkhoa of Bilaichari upazila, Doyal Das of Naniarchar upazila and Minhaz Murshid of Langadu upazila.