Ramadan surge in demand makes eggplant dearer

The price of eggplant, used to make Beguni- a popular Bangladeshi Iftar item, has increased a fair bit with demand rising during Ramadan.



The Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) says the retail price of eggplant should be between Tk50 to Tk81 per kg, but the actual market price is Tk80-120 per kg, as found during visits to kitchen markets in Dhaka.



Asked about the higher than reasonable price, DAM Director-General Abdul Gaffar Khan told The Business Standard (TBS), "The price has gone up due to a surge in demand. However, in many markets, eggplant is selling for Tk70, while in others it is Tk100 per kg.



He said the price of vegetables fluctuates so rapidly in Ramadan from place-to-place that it is hard to keep track of it, although it is possible to buy vegetable items at a relatively low price if one first assesses the market.



But it won't help much to monitor the market at this time, he said.



According to the Department of Agriculture Marketing and traders, the price of eggplant nearly doubles every year on the day before Ramadan begins, as the vegetable is practically an Iftar staple. It was no exception this time. The price began to jump Tk20-30 per kg and reached Tk100 on the first day of the month of fasting.



On the second day of Ramadan, visiting several Dhaka markets including Rampura, Badda, Shantinagar, Pallabi, Karwan Bazar, TBS found eggplant selling for Tk80-100 a kilo, depending on quality, and even Tk120 in some markets.



The Karwan Bazar sells a variety of vegetables both wholesale and retail. In the wholesale market, eggplant is selling for Tk380-400 per 5 kg. So, the price per kg is Tk76-80.



Retail vendors are selling eggplant for Tk100-120 per kg, just a minute away from the wholesalers.



Shafiqul Islam, a retailer in Karwan bazar, told TBS, "The supply of eggplant usually increases before Ramadan but not as much as the demand. In the meantime, the wholesalers hike the price as there are more buyers in the market.



"Just two days before Ramadan, I sold eggplant for Tk50-55 per kg, but now the price is Tk100 or more," he said, adding that the price of eggplant also rose to Tk80-120 last year.



Md Sohel, a wholesaler in Karwan Bazar, said eggplants are available now. It is eggplant season and the supply is also good, but it is low compared to the demand during Ramadan. That is why the price remains relatively high.



According to the Department of Agriculture Marketing, the reasonable price of cucumber should be Tk63-80 and it is being sold for Tk70-80 in the market which is fair. However, tomatoes are selling at Tk30-40 per kg even though the price should have been between Tk20-30. Last year, however, the price of tomatoes was more than Tk50.



Although the price of limes has increased this time, it is still a little less than last year. Four limes cost Tk25-40 which was Tk50-65 last year.



Green chilis are going for Tk80-100 per kg in different markets. It was Tk180-200 last Ramadan.