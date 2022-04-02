Ramadan begins Sunday

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in the country Sunday as the new crescent moon was sighted in Bangladesh sky today.

Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on 28 April.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque in the chair.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic or Hijri calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

It is to be noted that the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and people there, along with a host of other countries, started fasting from Saturday.

