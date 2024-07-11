Rajshahi University postpones first-year classes for unavoidable reasons'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 04:27 pm

Rajshahi University. Photo: Collected
Rajshahi University (RU) has postponed the first-year classes that were scheduled to begin on 15 July due to "unavoidable reasons".

The new date for the start of classes will be announced in due course, as confirmed by Prof Pranab Kumar Pandey, public relations office administrator in a formal notification.

"Classes under the academic year 2023-24, which was supposed to start from 15 July, have been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," the notice said.

This notice comes after the nationwide protest of students demanding quota reform that began on 2 July. 

Students of different universities have boycotted classes due to the quota movement.

