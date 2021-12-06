Rajarhat declared as child marriage free upazila

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 10:02 pm

Related News

Rajarhat declared as child marriage free upazila

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 10:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram district has been primarily declared as free of child marriage.

State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain declared the upazila free of child marrage at an event held in the Helipad premises of the upazila on Monday, said a press release.

The upazila administration of Rajarhat organised the event jointly with international development organization, Plan International Bangladesh, as part of the ongoing project "Building Better Future for Girls (BBFG)".

The project is funded by the Embassy of Sweden and implemented by the non-profit organisation RDRS Bangladesh.

Minister Zakir Hossain said, "With this announcement a milestone has been created in Rajarhat upazila and started a new journey towards women empowerment. We have to work together to continue this development."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Rajarhat Nure Tasnim shared information on the current context of child marriage in Rajarhat.

According to the press release, 601 families, whose girls are at the risk of child marriage, have been provided support in coordination with government and non-government organisations.

Hundreds of participants at the event displayed a "Red Card" symbolising refusal to child marriage and also took an oath to prevent the social issue.

Muhammad Rezaul Karim, deputy commissioner of Kurigram district,  said, "Previously, we achieved indicators as per the guideline of Government Innovation Unit (GIU) of Bangladesh and received certificate from the chairman of union parishad related to the declaration of a child marriage free union. Finally, we got the declaration today."

Member of Parliament of Kurigram 2, Ponir Uddin Ahmed, Project Manager of BBFG Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and Head of Development Programme of RDRS Abdul Samad were present the event among others.

Plan International Bangladesh has been implementing the BBFG project in Kurigram district since 2017 with the district administration to achieve the goal by 2021.

Earlier, Bhurungamari upazila of the district has also been declared child marriage free.

Child marriage / Rajarhat / Child marriage free upazila

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

9h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

10h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

51m | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

1h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

1h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status