Raise own funds for development: PM Hasina urges public universities

UNB
19 January, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 04:34 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the public universities to raise their own funds through the alumni associations for their own development and welfare programmes 

"Every university has an alumni association and through this they can create their own funds for the development of universities and the implementation of projects for the welfare of students," she said.

The premier made this call while the members of the Standing Committee of Bangladesh University Parishad (Bangladesh University Council) comprising vice chancellors of various public universities, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

After the meeting, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Sakhawat Moon briefed the reporters.

Emphasizing the importance on maintaining good relations with students, the PM said besides studies students should be made useful for the development of the country.

"Students of Bangladesh are very talented, if they are given a little chance, they can bring a higher degree from abroad after completing their university studies," she said.

To this end, she called upon the university teachers to be more responsible and attentive to make the students suitable.

She said that to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a golden Bengal, golden boys and girls should be raised in the universities.

The prime minister said that university students should be involved in sports, cultural activities and creative activities in addition to studies so that they stay away from terrorism and militancy.

For this purpose, Hasina urged to take the initiative to start the inter-university sports competition again.

She recalled that once upon a time there was rampant use of weapons in university shootings, but after Awami League came to power, there is no clanking of weapons and terrorism and militancy in the country have been suppressed with a firm hand.

Pointing out that the government has given importance to the development of the skills of the youth, she said that steps have been taken to ensure that the youth can become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others instead of chasing jobs after studying.

PM Hasina said that whenever Awami League comes to power, the rate and quality of education in the country increases.

In this context, she mentioned that her government has given importance to development of education, research, production and excellence as well as skill development.

At the same time, the prime minister said that the government is gradually moving the country towards industrialization by maintaining the balance of the environment.

Hasina said that the government has developed Digital Bangladesh under the guidance of her information and communication technology advisor Sajib Wazed Joy.

She expressed her determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh in 2041 by maintaining this continuity of development.

In the event, the vice-chancellors of  government universities raised various problems of their respective universities and the PM gave a patient hearing with assurance to solve those  gradually.

