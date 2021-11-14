Raintree hotel rape case verdict biased: MJF

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 03:29 pm

Photo: TBS Illustrations
Photo: TBS Illustrations

The verdict in the case filed over the rape of two students at Banani's Raintree Hotel was biased, says the Executive Director of Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Shaheen Anam.

"For cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, we have noticed that the character of the victim is being questioned and criticised while disregarding merits of the case," she said.

"In these cases, the accused exercise their influence in many ways. I think the verdict in the Raintree case can also be declared a 'biased verdict'," added the human rights worker.

Shaheen Anam made the remarks on Sunday in response to a reporter's question at a virtual press conference titled "Concerns over judge's observation and direction in verdict in rape cases of two students at Raintree Hotel" organised by the Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB), an alliance of 20 human rights and development organisations.

Human rights activist Dr Hamida Hossain said, "During the verdict announcement in the Raintree case, questions were raised about the character of the two students. The judge said, they swam there, but that is not a crime. 'I also swim regularly'."

"The judge who gave the verdict should read the High Court's directions given during the verdict in a rape case of a Jahangirnagar University student."

"I do not understand who the judge is supporting. Every judge should be trained regarding sexual assault cases," she continued.

Among those present at the conference were Ain O Shalish Kendra (ASK) Director Adv Nina Goswami, ASK Executive Director Golam Monowar Kamal, human rights workers Ranjan Kormokar, Jakir Hossain, and others.

On 11 November, Judge of Dhaka Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children Repression-7 Mosammat Kamrunnahar gave a controversial verdict in the case filed over the rape of two students at Banani's Raintree Hotel.

She acquitted all five accused, including Safat Ahmed - son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, citing lack of evidence in the double rape case filed over four years ago.

She had asked the police not to receive a case if a rape victim shows up at the police station more than 72 hours after the incident.

About the victims, she said, "The two victims went to the hotel on their own accord. They swam at the swimming pool there. After 38 days of the incident they said they have been raped."

"The case has been filed without any reason. This case wasted a lot of time of the state."

Following the verdict, the tribunal judge was suspended of her judicial duties and was attached to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain took with the decision following a discussion with senior Supreme Court judges on Sunday.

