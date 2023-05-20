Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
20 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 02:50 pm

Related News

Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
20 May, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 02:50 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Different parts of the country including Dhaka will experience rains or thundershowers in parts of the country in 24 hours from 9am on Saturday (20 May).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," said a regular bulletin of Met office.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chuadanga and Jashore and it may continue.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, a trough of westerly low over West Bengal and adjoining area.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius in Mongla of Khulna district on Friday while the lowest temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius in Mymensingh district on Saturday.

Top News

Weather forecast / rain / thundershower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

6h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities