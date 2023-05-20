Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Different parts of the country including Dhaka will experience rains or thundershowers in parts of the country in 24 hours from 9am on Saturday (20 May).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with hails at isolated places over the country," said a regular bulletin of Met office.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Chuadanga and Jashore and it may continue.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, a trough of westerly low over West Bengal and adjoining area.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius in Mongla of Khulna district on Friday while the lowest temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius in Mymensingh district on Saturday.