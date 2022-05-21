Rains lash Dhaka, trigger snarls

Bangladesh

21 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

Rains lash Dhaka, trigger snarls

21 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 12:45 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Dhaka woke up to a rainy and pleasant morning on Saturday, thanks to a nor'wester that lashed the metropolis.

The weather department recorded 42mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 6am.

"Showers are likely to occur in Dhaka, Rangpur and Bogura districts in the next 24 hours," said Monowar Hossain, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Though the showers brought the much-needed reprieve to the residents from the sizzling summer heat, they brought back the obvious miseries -- rush-hour traffic snarls.

The worst affected were the office-goers and school-going children as traffic crawled in several busy stretches of the densely populated metropolis due to the rains.

According to the regular bulletin of the Met Office, released on Friday, "Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country."

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 37.6°C in Khulna's Jashore, while the minimum temperature was 20.8°C in Rangpur's Rajarhat.

Top News

Bangladesh / Dhaka / rain / Nor'wester / Met office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

7m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally