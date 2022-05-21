Rains to drench eight divisions

Amid sweltering summer heat, the weather department has predicted showers in the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours.

"Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy (22-43mm) to heavy (44-88mm) falls at places over the country," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Saturday.

The highest temperature today was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in Khulna's Satkhira, while the minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees in Rajshahi's Badalgachhi.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the BMD said.