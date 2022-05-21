Rains to drench eight divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

Rains to drench eight divisions

UNB
21 May, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 08:48 pm
Rains to drench eight divisions

Amid sweltering summer heat, the weather department has predicted showers in the eight divisions of Bangladesh in the next 24 hours.

"Rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy (22-43mm) to heavy (44-88mm) falls at places over the country," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Saturday.

The highest temperature today was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in Khulna's Satkhira, while the minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees in Rajshahi's Badalgachhi.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the BMD said.

Top News

rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

8h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

12h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

2h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

2h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature