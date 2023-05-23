Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, 5 other divisions

Dhaka and some other divisions may experience rain or thundershowers in 24 hours from 9am on Tuesday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Khulna & Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places over the country, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Madaripur & Pabna and it may abate from some places, it read.

Day and Night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday in Jashore and the lowest temperature was recorded in Nikli and Rajarhat at 24.0 degrees Celsius.